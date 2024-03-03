Deadly attacks on Ukraine and allies' delay in helping: a crisis without days off

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10684 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 28634 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29353 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 181509 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168554 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169306 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216798 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248258 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154051 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371408 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Deadly attacks on Ukraine and allies' delay in helping: a crisis without days off

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37147 views

Russia's deadly attacks on Ukraine have underscored Ukraine's need for immediate air defense support from its allies to protect civilians.

Deadly attacks on Ukraine and allies' delay in helping: a crisis without days off

Ukraine remains at the forefront of the fight against Russian terror, facing a hostility that not only claims civilian lives, but also raises concerns about the wait-and-see attitude and delay by allies in providing necessary support. The tragedy in Odesa on March 2, which claimed the lives of 11 people, including two infants and two children (another child is still being searched for under the rubble), was evidence of Ukraine's loneliness in the face of enemy terror, as openly stated by the Ukrainian authorities, UNN reports.

The attacks on Ukraine know no bounds, leaving human tragedy and destruction in their wake, while the international community's efforts to respond to the challenges facing Ukraine are insufficient. A week before the tragedy in Odesa on the night of March 2, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with the German Foreign Minister, where he stated directly that the region was in dire need of additional defense systems, including air defense. Not after the war, not in six months, but right now.

 Other international delegations visit Odesa region almost every day, but the answer to the question of how to help Kiper remains the same: the region needs air defense systems to protect people from Russian violence.

"A large number of foreign ambassadors visit Odesa region. I have had many meetings with them. And I see from the negotiations that they are waiting. They ask what kind of help you need after the war is over... What are you waiting for? You realize that people are dying here every day. Maybe we won't need help after the victory, but it's better to give it right now. During meetings with foreign delegations, we always explain to them that we are a shield for them. They went to Bucha after the terrible events that took place there. And there were people living there... Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donbas - what atrocities were committed there. I asked them: do you want to see this in your own life? We don't need to wait for the war to end - we need help today and now," Kiper comments on his meetings with ambassadorial delegations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also notes the escalation of the crisis within the pool of allies due to internal disputes, calling for an end to it in order to defeat Russian terror.

"The world knows what can be done against terror. The world has enough air defense systems, systems to protect against the "Shahed" and missiles. And the delay in supplying weapons to Ukraine, air defense systems to protect our people, unfortunately, leads to such losses, to the fact that the list of children whose lives are taken by Russia is constantly growing. Ukraine has not asked for anything more than what is necessary to protect lives. And when lives are lost, and our partners simply have internal political games or disputes that limit our protection, it is impossible to understand. It is impossible to agree with it. And it will be impossible to forget - the world will remember this. Russian terror must lose. This is a matter of principle," Zelenskyy said on March 2, commenting on the deadly Shahedi attack on Odesa.

However, despite the calls to action and challenges to respond, the delay by allied states in providing effective support leaves Ukraine alone in the face of hostility. Insufficient response and lack of resolve in addressing the threat keeps the ability of allies to withstand violence uncertain.

To resolve this crisis, the international community must immediately unite its efforts, provide effective support to Ukraine and take decisive measures to stop terror, says political commentator Gennady Dubov.

"Given the fact that there is a war going on, that we have never produced an air defense system in principle, it is absolutely clear that we need air defense systems here and now, both to conduct combat operations and to protect the population. Both the military and civilian authorities are always talking about this. It is an obvious necessity," he comments.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
