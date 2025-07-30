Deadly accident in Slovenia: five foreigners died, four of them, presumably, Ukrainians

Five foreigners died in a highway accident in Slovenia, four of them are preliminarily identified as citizens of Ukraine. This is reported by the Slovenian publication Delo, citing the police, according to UNN.

Around 11 a.m., a road accident occurred on the highway near the Slovenske Konjice exit in the direction of Ljubljana. Initially, the Celje police reported four fatalities and two injured in the accident, but later the General Police clarified that a fifth participant in the accident had also died. All of them were foreign citizens. - the publication writes.

It is reported that the Ukrainian minibus driver was transporting seven people and, due to inappropriate speed, crashed into the rear of a truck trailer, which, according to preliminary data, was driven by a driver from Russia.

Five people died in the collision; according to preliminary data, four of them are citizens of Ukraine. The driver who caused the accident sustained only minor injuries, while his female passenger sustained more serious ones. - the publication adds.

