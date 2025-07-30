Deadly accident in Slovenia: five foreigners died, four of them, presumably, Ukrainians

$41.790.01

03:01 PM • 25679 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto

July 30, 01:30 PM • 29833 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 63241 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo

July 30, 10:44 AM • 73228 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 62329 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 69802 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 122960 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 52340 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 69860 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66068 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Popular news
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 134430 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - SanduJuly 30, 11:18 AM • 121915 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 88915 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 35655 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 46728 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
03:01 PM • 25675 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 46929 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 89234 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 134760 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 122955 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kash Patel
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Zhytomyr Oblast
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 35802 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 126386 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 189371 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 237983 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 171010 views
Fox News
Brent Crude
Truth Social
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Deadly accident in Slovenia: five foreigners died, four of them, presumably, Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In Slovenia, a road accident involving a minivan and a truck occurred on the highway, killing five foreigners. Presumably, four of them are citizens of Ukraine.

Deadly accident in Slovenia: five foreigners died, four of them, presumably, Ukrainians

Five foreigners died in a highway accident in Slovenia, four of them are preliminarily identified as citizens of Ukraine. This is reported by the Slovenian publication Delo, citing the police, according to UNN.

Around 11 a.m., a road accident occurred on the highway near the Slovenske Konjice exit in the direction of Ljubljana. Initially, the Celje police reported four fatalities and two injured in the accident, but later the General Police clarified that a fifth participant in the accident had also died. All of them were foreign citizens.

- the publication writes.

It is reported that the Ukrainian minibus driver was transporting seven people and, due to inappropriate speed, crashed into the rear of a truck trailer, which, according to preliminary data, was driven by a driver from Russia.

Five people died in the collision; according to preliminary data, four of them are citizens of Ukraine. The driver who caused the accident sustained only minor injuries, while his female passenger sustained more serious ones.

- the publication adds.

Recall

Today, near the village of Kuzmyntsi, Vinnytsia region, an accident occurred involving a local bus. Five passengers sought medical attention.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Slovenia
Ukraine