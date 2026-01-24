Day 1431 of the war: General Staff reports 136 combat engagements and massive shelling of civilian targets

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
12:59 AM • 10030 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 24398 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 25336 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 23898 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 22579 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 39390 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 34849 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 19962 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 26675 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 60440 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia strikes Ukraine with S-400 missiles manufactured for export to IndiaJanuary 23, 08:49 PM • 5566 views
Energy Storm in the US: Arctic Cold Threatens Oil Production in Major BasinsJanuary 23, 09:33 PM • 6248 views
Trump criticized Canada for rejecting the Iron Dome shield and ties with ChinaPhotoJanuary 23, 10:16 PM • 6362 views
Bloody wedding in Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows up guests at pro-government leader's houseJanuary 23, 11:49 PM • 5924 views
Taiwan calls on Ukraine to apologize for years of military support to ChinaJanuary 24, 12:22 AM • 14313 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 39401 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 60447 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 81071 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 76654 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 78381 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
J. D. Vance
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
Greenland
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 25342 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 24810 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 39579 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 54716 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 49050 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Day 1431 of the war: General Staff reports 136 combat engagements and massive shelling of civilian targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

On the 1431st day of the war, the General Staff recorded 136 combat engagements and massive shelling of civilian targets. The occupiers focused their efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, using aviation and thousands of kamikaze drones.

Day 1431 of the war: General Staff reports 136 combat engagements and massive shelling of civilian targets

Ukraine has entered its fourth year of full-scale war under continuous pressure from the occupiers in the eastern and southern sectors of the front. As of the morning of January 24, the Defense Forces continue to repel massive enemy assaults, which have concentrated their main efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, actively using aviation and thousands of kamikaze drones. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The largest number of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where our defenders stopped 41 assault actions in the areas of Pokrovsk, Udachne, and surrounding settlements. The situation near Kostiantynivka remains no less difficult: the enemy carried out 20 attacks, trying to break through to the strategically important Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces also repelled a powerful onslaught, eliminating 22 enemy attempts to advance towards Varvarivka and Zelene.

Scale of air terror and strikes on the rear

Over the past day, the aggressor launched 90 air strikes, dropping more than 220 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian soil. For strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and frontline cities, the enemy used a record 7,615 kamikaze drones and carried out almost 4,000 artillery shellings. Peaceful settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions came under air strikes, which led to further destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Successes of the Defense Forces and enemy losses

Despite intense pressure, Ukrainian aviation and missile forces launched accurate strikes on seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment. The total losses of the invaders per day amounted to 930 personnel and 31 artillery systems. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 772 operational-tactical level drones, significantly undermining the enemy's reconnaissance capabilities.

The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 19 after more than two hours of Shahed drone attacks – mayor24.01.26, 08:10 • 244 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka