Day 1431 of the war: General Staff reports 136 combat engagements and massive shelling of civilian targets

Ukraine has entered its fourth year of full-scale war under continuous pressure from the occupiers in the eastern and southern sectors of the front. As of the morning of January 24, the Defense Forces continue to repel massive enemy assaults, which have concentrated their main efforts on the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, actively using aviation and thousands of kamikaze drones. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The largest number of attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where our defenders stopped 41 assault actions in the areas of Pokrovsk, Udachne, and surrounding settlements. The situation near Kostiantynivka remains no less difficult: the enemy carried out 20 attacks, trying to break through to the strategically important Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces also repelled a powerful onslaught, eliminating 22 enemy attempts to advance towards Varvarivka and Zelene.

Scale of air terror and strikes on the rear

Over the past day, the aggressor launched 90 air strikes, dropping more than 220 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian soil. For strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and frontline cities, the enemy used a record 7,615 kamikaze drones and carried out almost 4,000 artillery shellings. Peaceful settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions came under air strikes, which led to further destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Successes of the Defense Forces and enemy losses

Despite intense pressure, Ukrainian aviation and missile forces launched accurate strikes on seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment. The total losses of the invaders per day amounted to 930 personnel and 31 artillery systems. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 772 operational-tactical level drones, significantly undermining the enemy's reconnaissance capabilities.

The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 19 after more than two hours of Shahed drone attacks – mayor