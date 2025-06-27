David Beckham underwent wrist surgery after a long-standing injury that reminded him of "unbearable" pain

Former England football captain David Beckham was hospitalized after experiencing "unbearable" pain in his arm, injured 22 years ago. His wife, Victoria Beckham, shared a photo on Instagram of the footballer with his arm in a sling after surgery. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Alongside the photo of her husband, she wrote: "Get well soon, dad."

50-year-old David was photographed smiling with a bandage on his arm, but his wife's post gave no details about how the injury occurred.

The second photo shows David's arm with a bracelet that reads: "Get well soon."

A source told the publication that David underwent surgery to repair his wrist after he broke it while playing for England 22 years ago.

Former England captain David injured his arm in May 2003 in a friendly match between England and South Africa in Durban.

Years later, pain and discomfort in the wrist constantly reminded him of the old injury. Scans showed that a screw, which was supposed to dissolve over time, was still in the wrist. But something went wrong.

After the former footballer experienced "unbearable" pain, he underwent surgery to remove the foreign body.

David's hospitalization followed his eldest son Brooklyn proving that not all family ties are broken, when on Thursday he shared a sweet birthday greeting for David's mother, Sandra.

Meanwhile, David himself paid a special tribute to his mother as she celebrated her birthday, and made sure that the absent son Brooklyn was mentioned, despite the growing distance between parents and son.

David Beckham to be knighted on the occasion of King Charles III's birthday