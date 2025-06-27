$41.590.08
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
01:18 PM • 1990 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 25433 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 25426 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 44899 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 45565 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:07 AM • 45842 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209707 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 137186 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108414 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122901 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
David Beckham underwent wrist surgery after a long-standing injury that reminded him of "unbearable" pain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

Former England captain David Beckham was hospitalised due to "unbearable" wrist pain. He underwent surgery to remove a screw implanted 22 years ago. The injury occurred in 2003 during a football match.

David Beckham underwent wrist surgery after a long-standing injury that reminded him of "unbearable" pain

Former England football captain David Beckham was hospitalized after experiencing "unbearable" pain in his arm, injured 22 years ago. His wife, Victoria Beckham, shared a photo on Instagram of the footballer with his arm in a sling after surgery. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Alongside the photo of her husband, she wrote: "Get well soon, dad."

50-year-old David was photographed smiling with a bandage on his arm, but his wife's post gave no details about how the injury occurred.

The second photo shows David's arm with a bracelet that reads: "Get well soon."

A source told the publication that David underwent surgery to repair his wrist after he broke it while playing for England 22 years ago. 

Former England captain David injured his arm in May 2003 in a friendly match between England and South Africa in Durban.

Years later, pain and discomfort in the wrist constantly reminded him of the old injury. Scans showed that a screw, which was supposed to dissolve over time, was still in the wrist. But something went wrong.

After the former footballer experienced "unbearable" pain, he underwent surgery to remove the foreign body.

David's hospitalization followed his eldest son Brooklyn proving that not all family ties are broken, when on Thursday he shared a sweet birthday greeting for David's mother, Sandra.

Meanwhile, David himself paid a special tribute to his mother as she celebrated her birthday, and made sure that the absent son Brooklyn was mentioned, despite the growing distance between parents and son.

David Beckham to be knighted on the occasion of King Charles III's birthday06.06.25, 14:26 • 3280 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SportsHealth
South Africa
Tesla
