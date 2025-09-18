Data leak of Ukrainians occurred during e-notary testing

On Thursday, September 18, a data leak of Ukrainians occurred during the testing of e-notary services: data on powers of attorney, wills, and accompanying documents became publicly available. This was reported by the Notary Chamber of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Notary Chamber of Ukraine called the situation a gross violation of legislation on notary secrecy and citizens' rights. They appealed to First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko for the protection of notary secrecy and to stop the testing of the e-notary system.

The NPU expresses its readiness to join in the elaboration of all proposals and comments to resolve the situation regarding issues related to the educational version of e-notary testing. We hope for understanding and further cooperation in creating a progressive and reliable e-notary system - stated the chamber.

Recall

The Ministry of Communities and Territories officially denied information about a cyberattack on the DREAM platform. They stated that there was no data leak, and the "leaked" information is public.