10:41 AM
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
Tags
Authors
Data leak of Ukrainians occurred during e-notary testing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

During the testing of e-notary, a data leak of Ukrainians occurred. Powers of attorney, wills, and accompanying documents became publicly available.

Data leak of Ukrainians occurred during e-notary testing

On Thursday, September 18, a data leak of Ukrainians occurred during the testing of e-notary services: data on powers of attorney, wills, and accompanying documents became publicly available. This was reported by the Notary Chamber of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Notary Chamber of Ukraine called the situation a gross violation of legislation on notary secrecy and citizens' rights. They appealed to First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko for the protection of notary secrecy and to stop the testing of the e-notary system.

The NPU expresses its readiness to join in the elaboration of all proposals and comments to resolve the situation regarding issues related to the educational version of e-notary testing. We hope for understanding and further cooperation in creating a progressive and reliable e-notary system

- stated the chamber.

Recall

The Ministry of Communities and Territories officially denied information about a cyberattack on the DREAM platform. They stated that there was no data leak, and the "leaked" information is public.

Yevhen Ustimenko

