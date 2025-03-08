Danish postal service will stop delivering letters: after 400 years of existence, the service has lost popularity
Kyiv • UNN
The Danish postal service PostNord announced the cessation of letter delivery from December 30, 2025, due to a 90% drop in demand. The company will cut 1,500 jobs and focus on parcel delivery.
The Danish postal service PostNord announced that it will deliver its last letter on December 30, 2025, as the number of letters in Denmark has decreased by 90% due to increasing digitalization. Instead, the company will focus on parcels. This was reported by The Guardian, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
PostNord explained that the cessation of letter delivery is due to the digitalization of society, which has led to a decrease in demand for the service.
With the rise of digitalization, the number of letters in Denmark is rapidly decreasing, and therefore PostNord will stop letter delivery in Denmark in 2026
The company announced that it will cut 1,500 employees and remove 1,500 mailboxes. Instead, it will focus on parcel delivery.
In order to create a sustainable business, we must adapt, and unfortunately, this means the difficult decision to say goodbye to some of our colleagues
The Danish postal service has been delivering letters in the country since 1624. Over the past 25 years, their number has decreased by more than 90%.
We have been the postal service of Denmark for 400 years, and therefore it was difficult for us to decide to put an end to this part of our history
Despite the changes, sending and receiving letters in Denmark will still be possible. The company DAO, which specializes in delivering business letters, is ready to enhance its operations.
Reminder
The upper house of the Czech Parliament approved a delay in the digitalization of public services until 2027. The changes also include new telemarketing rules and enhanced protection for bank customers against fraud.
Education vouchers will be available in Diia, and employment programs will increase - Ministry of Economy29.01.25, 15:38 • 24781 view