Danilov: secret talks between ukraine and rf are nonsense and disinformation

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, has called the allegations by foreign and local media about secret talks between Ukraine and Russia nonsense and disinformation. He said this in an interview with the Eastern European bureau Report, UNN reports.

We are not negotiating with russia. All this is nonsense and misinformation. A special negotiating group approved by a decree of the President of Ukraine, which will have the relevant powers, should be set up for negotiations. We have not had any negotiations - Danilov responded to the question whether it is true that Ukraine and rf are holding secret talks.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski saidthat there are always enough so-called "pocket Chamberlains", but the decision to negotiate with the aggressor country should be made only by Ukraine.