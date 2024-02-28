Danilov: Russian agents spread 166 million disinformation posts about Ukraine every week

As part of a disinformation campaign against Ukraine, Russian agents spread more than 166 million posts on social media every week, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with The Times on February 26, UNN reports.

Details

Danilov stated that "during cyber-espionage operations against Ukraine, Russian agents spread 166 million disinformation posts every week on platforms such as Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Of these, he said, "36 million last week were aimed at discrediting high-ranking Ukrainian officials; 23.5 million at undermining political and military unity; 51 million at demoralizing the army; and 55 million at demoralizing society.

As examples of the effectiveness of the disinformation campaign, he reportedly "cited Western media quoting false data on casualties among Ukrainians and protests over fake information about mobilization (both of which came from Russian-backed Telegram channels).

Presidential Intelligence Committee warns of intensification of Russian special operation "Maidan-3" in the coming weeks