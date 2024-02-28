Danilov: Russian agents spread 166 million disinformation posts about Ukraine every week

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30695 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 113410 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71964 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 278549 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236505 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192183 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231401 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251638 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157649 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372160 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47509 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 113446 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 278585 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214263 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 236529 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20690 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28744 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28614 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70978 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78078 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Danilov: Russian agents spread 166 million disinformation posts about Ukraine every week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25658 views

According to the NSDC Secretary, Russian agents distribute more than 166 million posts on social media every week as part of a disinformation campaign against Ukraine, of which more than 36 million are aimed at discrediting officials.

Danilov: Russian agents spread 166 million disinformation posts about Ukraine every week

As part of a disinformation campaign against Ukraine, Russian agents spread more than 166 million posts on social media every week, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview with The Times on February 26, UNN reports.

Details

Danilov stated that "during cyber-espionage operations against Ukraine, Russian agents spread 166 million disinformation posts every week on platforms such as Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Of these, he said, "36 million last week were aimed at discrediting high-ranking Ukrainian officials; 23.5 million at undermining political and military unity; 51 million at demoralizing the army; and 55 million at demoralizing society.

As examples of the effectiveness of the disinformation campaign, he reportedly "cited Western media quoting false data on casualties among Ukrainians and protests over fake information about mobilization (both of which came from Russian-backed Telegram channels).

Presidential Intelligence Committee warns of intensification of Russian special operation "Maidan-3" in the coming weeks27.02.24, 16:37 • 79472 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Alexey Danilov
The Times
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Telegram
Ukraine
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02