Danger for infants: over UAH 240 million owed by dealers who supplied substandard transport incubators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

The Commercial Court of Kyiv satisfied the prosecutor's lawsuit to recover over UAH 240 million from a commercial entity. The funds were paid for 85 transport incubators for newborns, which turned out to be unfit for use.

85 transport incubators were purchased with foreign credit funds (5 million euros) but under state guarantees, which cannot be used by medical institutions. However, law enforcement agencies have decided that the supplier of substandard incubators for infants must return the funds to the state.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The Commercial Court of Kyiv satisfied the prosecutor's claim and ruled to recover over 240 million hryvnias from the commercial entity.

- informs the capital's prosecutor's office.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office appealed to the court following the following disclosure:

This refers to 85 transport incubators for transporting newborn babies. They were purchased by the state enterprise "Ukrmedpostach" from a commercial entity.

They were purchased with foreign credit funds (5 million euros) under state guarantees.

But later it was established:

The product has a number of shortcomings and cannot be used by medical institutions for its intended purpose.

Therefore, a lawsuit was filed to recover the funds paid under the contract. The supplier of substandard incubators for infants must return 240 million hryvnias to the state.

Some foreign suppliers of equipment and electronics have set very strict terms for cooperation with Ukrainian retailers after the start of the full-scale war.

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit to invalidate the contract for the construction of a section of the Podilskyi Bridge across the Dnipro.

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv