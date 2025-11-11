"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics

Although psychics assured Kim Kardashian that she would pass the California bar exam, the social media star nevertheless admitted failure in the knowledge test. UNN writes with reference to TMZ.

Details

Kim Kardashian was furious after failing the California bar exam because it turned out that 4 psychics had "sworn" to her that she would pass it. As it turned out, the businesswoman has to wait longer to move directly into legal practice.

Since 2019, Kim Kardashian has immersed herself in legal studies to obtain a law degree and follow in her family's footsteps, as her father, Robert George Kardashian, was a well-known lawyer who notably defended American football player O. J. Simpson, who was accused of murder.

Kardashian chose an unconventional method of studying law, completing an apprenticeship program at a law firm in California, which allowed her to take the bar exam without attending law school.

Meanwhile, the American model's keen interest in law intensified after her successful participation in criminal justice reform. This particularly refers to the case of Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence was commuted thanks to the intervention of the beginner.

On the way to obtaining a diploma, Kardashian had to pass the "baby bar" (an intermediate legal exam that confirms that the student can continue on to the next stages). Interestingly, Kardashian managed to overcome this challenge on her fourth attempt in 2021.

In May 2025, the socialite announced the official completion of her training program, receiving a law degree after six years of study.

However, the California bar exam is known for its extreme difficulty. It is currently known that despite preparation, including consultations with psychics, Kim Kardashian failed even her last attempt at the end of July.

In her statement, Kardashian expressed her surprise and disappointment, mentioning that several psychics had assured her that she would pass the bar exam.

All these damn psychics we've been dealing with and obsessed with... they're all damn liars – Kardashian stated.

"Maybe four of them told me I would pass the exam. So they are all absolutely pathological liars."

Don't believe anything they say - noted the American model and businesswoman.

Despite the setbacks, Kim Kardashian has made it clear that this failure will not stop her.

