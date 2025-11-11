"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 3254 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 9654 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 15292 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM • 20001 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 58790 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 73045 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 101315 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 120203 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 122267 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86602 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel has taken the first step towards introducing the death penalty for terroristsNovember 11, 12:28 AM • 15695 views
Russia failed in elections to UNESCO advisory bodies: reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UkraineNovember 11, 12:59 AM • 17101 views
Kramatorsk suffered a massive attack: 7 drones hit the city in half an hour, a man diedNovember 11, 01:30 AM • 13528 views
Trump praises Syrian leader al-Sharaa after his historic White House visitPhotoNovember 11, 02:07 AM • 11731 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing agreements with European countries to protect its skies and energy sectorNovember 11, 02:39 AM • 10697 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 70652 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 120203 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 55963 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 122267 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 113344 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Kim Kardashian
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 2014 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 48568 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 123202 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 128389 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 172354 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold

"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2018 views

Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam in California, even though four psychics assured her of success. The businesswoman expressed her disappointment, calling the psychics "pathological liars."

"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics

Although psychics assured Kim Kardashian that she would pass the California bar exam, the social media star nevertheless admitted failure in the knowledge test. UNN writes with reference to TMZ.

Details

Kim Kardashian was furious after failing the California bar exam because it turned out that 4 psychics had "sworn" to her that she would pass it. As it turned out, the businesswoman has to wait longer to move directly into legal practice.

Since 2019, Kim Kardashian has immersed herself in legal studies to obtain a law degree and follow in her family's footsteps, as her father, Robert George Kardashian, was a well-known lawyer who notably defended American football player O. J. Simpson, who was accused of murder.

Kardashian chose an unconventional method of studying law, completing an apprenticeship program at a law firm in California, which allowed her to take the bar exam without attending law school.

Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03.11.25, 17:33 • 44075 views

Meanwhile, the American model's keen interest in law intensified after her successful participation in criminal justice reform. This particularly refers to the case of Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence was commuted thanks to the intervention of the beginner.

On the way to obtaining a diploma, Kardashian had to pass the "baby bar" (an intermediate legal exam that confirms that the student can continue on to the next stages). Interestingly, Kardashian managed to overcome this challenge on her fourth attempt in 2021.

In May 2025, the socialite announced the official completion of her training program, receiving a law degree after six years of study.

However, the California bar exam is known for its extreme difficulty. It is currently known that despite preparation, including consultations with psychics, Kim Kardashian failed even her last attempt at the end of July.

In her statement, Kardashian expressed her surprise and disappointment, mentioning that several psychics had assured her that she would pass the bar exam.

All these damn psychics we've been dealing with and obsessed with... they're all damn liars

– Kardashian stated.

"Maybe four of them told me I would pass the exam. So they are all absolutely pathological liars."

Don't believe anything they say

- noted the American model and businesswoman.

Despite the setbacks, Kim Kardashian has made it clear that this failure will not stop her.

Recall

Kim Kardashian tried to use artificial intelligence to answer legal questions. However, the 45-year-old businesswoman claims that the chatbot messed everything up.

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite
Social network
Life imprisonment
Kim Kardashian
California