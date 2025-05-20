Damaged private houses, apartments and cars: the enemy inflicted 360 strikes on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region
Kyiv • UNN
During the day of May 19, the occupiers inflicted 360 strikes on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. Houses, apartments and cars were damaged, but civilians were not injured.
During the day of May 19, the occupiers launched 360 strikes on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov,UNN informs.
Details
In particular, according to him, the enemy carried out 36 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Gulyaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Temirovka, Novodarivka and Malinivka. Besides:
- 149 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Maryivka, Magdalinivka, Kamyanske, Primorske, Gulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilovka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.
- 9 MLRS attacks covered Kamyanske, Shcherbaki and Novodanilovka.
- 166 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Novoyakovlivka, Kamyanske, Gulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilovka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.
"There were 17 reports of damage to private houses, apartments and cars. Civilians were not injured," Fedorov added.
Let us remind you
During the day of May 18, the occupiers launched 421 strikes on 11 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the enemy carried out 6 air strikes on Gulyaipole and Novoandriivka. There were 2 reports of damage to cars, no civilians were injured.
Situation at the front: 156 clashes, 50 air strikes and over 4,000 shellings - General Staff report19.05.25, 23:47 • 2726 views