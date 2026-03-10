Czech Republic plans to tighten control over bus transportation from Ukraine

The Czech government plans to radically change the rules for bus connections with Ukraine, introducing strict control over carriers. This was announced on the social network X by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic and leader of the SPD party, Tomio Okamura, UNN reports.

According to the politician, the authorities have already created a special working group aimed at reviewing transportation conditions and implementing strict supervision of passenger routes.

Okamura made a number of serious accusations against carriers. He claims that a significant part of the market operates "illegally" and is used for smuggling illegal goods, including weapons and other military items, ignoring legislation and safety standards.

The speaker also emphasized that transport operators evade taxes, and the luggage of bus passengers does not undergo proper control, and called for increased supervision of minibuses.

According to data released by the politician, regular passenger traffic between the Czech Republic and Ukraine is estimated at 2 million people. In addition to transport restrictions, the Czech authorities are preparing changes to the legislation on the stay of foreigners.

The project presentation at the coalition council is scheduled for May, after which the document will be submitted to the government for consideration, Okamura noted.

The Czech Republic proposes that the European Union discuss adjusting temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, possibly with a limitation of its scope. In the Czech Republic, over 398,000 Ukrainians have temporary protection, with about six thousand people arriving monthly.