Czech Republic plans to tighten control over bus transportation from Ukraine

02:11 PM • 120 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
12:33 PM • 7324 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
11:27 AM • 16320 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
11:25 AM • 24512 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
08:20 AM • 36487 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 49054 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 82452 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 52956 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 58051 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55846 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 17863 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limitedMarch 10, 06:25 AM • 33109 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 24182 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM • 19463 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 8900 views
Czech Republic plans to tighten control over bus transportation from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1706 views

The Czech government is creating a working group to inspect carriers due to suspicions of arms smuggling and tax evasion. Rule changes are planned for May.

Czech Republic plans to tighten control over bus transportation from Ukraine

The Czech government plans to radically change the rules for bus connections with Ukraine, introducing strict control over carriers. This was announced on the social network X by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic and leader of the SPD party, Tomio Okamura, UNN reports.

Details

According to the politician, the authorities have already created a special working group aimed at reviewing transportation conditions and implementing strict supervision of passenger routes.

Okamura made a number of serious accusations against carriers. He claims that a significant part of the market operates "illegally" and is used for smuggling illegal goods, including weapons and other military items, ignoring legislation and safety standards.

The speaker also emphasized that transport operators evade taxes, and the luggage of bus passengers does not undergo proper control, and called for increased supervision of minibuses.

According to data released by the politician, regular passenger traffic between the Czech Republic and Ukraine is estimated at 2 million people. In addition to transport restrictions, the Czech authorities are preparing changes to the legislation on the stay of foreigners.

The project presentation at the coalition council is scheduled for May, after which the document will be submitted to the government for consideration, Okamura noted.

Recall

The Czech Republic proposes that the European Union discuss adjusting temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, possibly with a limitation of its scope. In the Czech Republic, over 398,000 Ukrainians have temporary protection, with about six thousand people arriving monthly.

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldOur people abroad
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
European Union
Czech Republic
Ukraine