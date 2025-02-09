Czech Republic investigates possible illegal transportation of drones to Ukraine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27253 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68145 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91930 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87829 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120784 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101812 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113158 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116796 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155675 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100461 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72241 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42424 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100960 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67362 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110717 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120784 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155675 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146130 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178381 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67362 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100960 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135041 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136948 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165093 views
Czech Republic investigates possible illegal transportation of drones to Ukraine

Czech Republic investigates possible illegal transportation of drones to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46048 views

Czech law enforcement agencies are investigating the possible illegal transportation of drones to Ukraine by military special forces. The investigation concerns the misuse of diplomatic passports and the lack of parliamentary authorization.

Czech law enforcement agencies are investigating suspicions related to the export of drones from the Czech Republic to Ukraine. This includes possible misuse of diplomatic passports and possible smuggling of drones by the military. This was stated by Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová to the CNN discussion program, UNN reports.

Details

This refers to the Nemesis project organized by the Skupina D association. The deputy chairman of the opposition ANO, Radek Wondracek, who met with the minister during the debate, said that ANO would want to discuss the issue in the Chamber of Deputies. The suspicions were previously expressed by the deputy chairman of the Defense Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Paweł Różyczka (ANO).

On Thursday, February 6, the website Aktuálně.cz reported that special forces illegally transported drones to Ukraine. The drones came from a collection organized, among others, by actor Ondřej Vetch. The server noted that the criminal proceedings regarding the army's cooperation with the Skupina D association directly concern special forces.

The Czech Senate passed a law banning the granting of Czech citizenship to Russians who have not renounced their Russian passports23.01.25, 04:47 • 35612 views

Military police spokeswoman Katerzhyna Mlynkova told the server that the investigation was into "possible unauthorized handling of the property of the Ministry of Defense and possible use of military personnel outside the tasks of the armed forces.

According to Aktuálně.cz, military materials were transported to Ukraine by members of the 601st Special Forces Group, but they did not have parliamentary permission to do so.

All suspicions are now being investigated by law enforcement agencies, and I am glad about this, because this is the only way we will get forgiveness or a sentence, regardless of whether there was a violation or not,

- Chernokhova said.

"The accusations are, of course, serious," the minister added, emphasizing that she could not ignore them. Last year, the minister said that the Military Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense was looking into the matter. According to her, the case is currently being investigated by the military police.

She denied that she would put pressure on anyone or incite the police or the inspection. "If the Minister of Defense receives any information based on the appeal of the Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee, which appears in the public domain, and Mr. Ruzhychka received it from soldiers, then I have to check it," she said.

I firmly believe that the Nemesis Association, which is headed by all those people who speak in this public space, will explain all these issues,

- she added. She emphasized the need to follow the law and due process and defended herself against accusations that she does not want to help Ukraine.

"You can't just close up shop and say everything is fine when we know it's not, based on the inspection," she added.

She also stated that it does not seem normal to her that one of the founders of the association, Jan Veverka, has a diplomatic passport. "He got it in the wrong way, it does not meet all the legal norms that we have in the ministry," she added.

She stated that she would also like to address this issue to President Petro Poroshenko, as it also concerns the commander of the 601st Group, General Myroslav Hofirek. She emphasized that diplomatic passports should not be issued at the checkpoint of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the basis of the signature of an unauthorized person, i.e. General Hofirek.

Czech Foreign Minister tells Kellogg what to do with Ukraine08.02.25, 03:26 • 111637 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
jana-cernochovaJana Černochová
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine

