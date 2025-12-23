$42.150.10
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 3450 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 16080 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 15435 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 20677 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 14306 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16306 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 21948 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37653 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 53065 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 20361 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russia: two districts affected, one dead and 3 injuredDecember 23, 06:57 AM • 6966 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 15098 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 12338 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD12:12 PM • 10436 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 3494 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 3200 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 16106 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 20707 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 84426 views
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 12488 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 15235 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 22866 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 25153 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 47652 views
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš underwent facial surgery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš underwent an outpatient facial procedure at Vinohrady Hospital. The 71-year-old politician has already returned to his duties; the procedure was planned.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš underwent facial surgery

71-year-old Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš went to Vinohrady Hospital for an outpatient procedure. According to Blesk, the head of government came to the medical facility as an ordinary patient through the general reception. Despite the medical intervention, Babiš has already returned to his duties. This is reported by UNN.

Details

ANO party spokesman Martin Vodička confirmed that the prime minister had sought medical attention, noting that the procedure was planned and uncomplicated. The politician is currently continuing to work on his usual schedule.

It was just a minor outpatient procedure on his face, the prime minister is back at work 

– said ANO spokesman Martin Vodička to Blesk.

According to the spokesman, doctors decided to conduct an additional examination to rule out any health risks for the head of government.

Doctors simply took a tissue sample and sent it for histological examination as a precautionary measure 

– Vodička added.

Despite his advanced age, Babiš claims to be in good physical shape and regularly visits the gym. He previously mentioned serious adolescent diseases, including thrombocytopenia and spleen removal, but now emphasizes the importance of preventive medicine.

Czech Security Council to decide on ammunition initiative for Ukraine in January - Babiš22.12.25, 17:05 • 3292 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World