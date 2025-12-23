Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš underwent facial surgery
Kyiv • UNN
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš underwent an outpatient facial procedure at Vinohrady Hospital. The 71-year-old politician has already returned to his duties; the procedure was planned.
71-year-old Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš went to Vinohrady Hospital for an outpatient procedure. According to Blesk, the head of government came to the medical facility as an ordinary patient through the general reception. Despite the medical intervention, Babiš has already returned to his duties. This is reported by UNN.
Details
ANO party spokesman Martin Vodička confirmed that the prime minister had sought medical attention, noting that the procedure was planned and uncomplicated. The politician is currently continuing to work on his usual schedule.
It was just a minor outpatient procedure on his face, the prime minister is back at work
According to the spokesman, doctors decided to conduct an additional examination to rule out any health risks for the head of government.
Doctors simply took a tissue sample and sent it for histological examination as a precautionary measure
Despite his advanced age, Babiš claims to be in good physical shape and regularly visits the gym. He previously mentioned serious adolescent diseases, including thrombocytopenia and spleen removal, but now emphasizes the importance of preventive medicine.
