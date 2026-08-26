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Czech athletes have decided to boycott the European Flag Football Championship due to Russia's participation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1282 views

The Czech U15 and U17 national teams will not play at the European Championship because Russia has been admitted. The Czech Republic is demanding neutral symbols and a review of the teams' rosters.

Czech athletes have decided to boycott the European Flag Football Championship due to Russia's participation

The Czech American football teams will not compete in the September European Championships for boys under 15 and under 17 because Russia is participating. Radim Kroulík, head of the Czech Association of American Football (ČAAF), said on the organization’s official website that the international federation IFAF had not informed the other countries in advance about the return of Russian teams to the competition, UNN reports, citing Radio Prague.

Thus, neither the mixed U15 team nor the U17 boys’ team will travel to the European Flag Football Championships (the non-contact Olympic version of American football). The latter were to defend the bronze medal they won in Innsbruck in 2025.

"IFAF published an internal list of participants, and we were surprised to discover that teams from Russia had also been included in the U15 Mix and U17 boys’ categories. IFAF did not inform us about the return of Russian teams to the competition either at the December congress or later in any other form," Kroulík said.

The federation explained its decision by citing a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee, which allowed Russian teams to return to competitions this year.

"The other members of the Executive Committee and I categorically disagree with this explanation. Given the situation, it is impossible for our teams to play on the same field as Russia (not to mention the absurdity of matches between Ukraine and Russia). The overwhelming majority of our clubs share this view and recommended that we not travel to the tournament with such a lineup. I contacted the head of the Ukrainian federation to coordinate further action and expressed my support, assuring him, in particular, that the Czech Republic would not play in categories in which Russian teams were scheduled to compete. At the same time, I proposed to him and other countries that we organize a tournament in the Czech Republic so that our players would not miss international matches. The head of the Ukrainian federation sent a letter to IFAF outlining the conditions under which they were prepared to participate in the European Championships. Russian teams must renounce their name, flag, and national anthem and enter the tournament under neutral symbols. In addition, the team roster must be checked to ensure that it contains no one who publicly supports, promotes, or endorses military aggression against Ukraine. We also joined this appeal and informed IFAF that if these conditions are not met, our teams will not participate in the tournament," the head of ČAAF added.

Kroulík said he was ashamed that American football had found itself in such a situation. "This nullifies all efforts to promote American football in a positive light among the sporting public. I am also ashamed of how quickly my colleagues from other countries turned their backs on Ukraine. I believe that preserving moral integrity is more valuable than any sporting result," the head of the Czech Association of American Football added.

Antonina Tumanova

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