Cyclone Belal hits French island of Réunion, first victim reported

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 47350 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106807 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135460 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134487 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174489 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170956 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280035 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178134 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167123 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148788 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102095 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101765 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103737 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 66612 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 38445 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 47358 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280035 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233230 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258610 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29037 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135460 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105578 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105600 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121773 views
Cyclone Belal hits French island of Réunion, first victim reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21468 views

Cyclone Belal hits Reunion Island, killing 1 person and leaving thousands without water and electricity

Tropical cyclone Belal hit the French island of Réunion in the Indian Ocean, and the prefecture reported the first victim of the disaster, UNN reports with reference to RMC.

Details

The prefect of Réunion Island reported in his morning situation report on the death of a homeless man in Saint-Gilles during the passage of Cyclone Belal. The man reportedly did not find shelter.

According to the latest information from the authorities, four people have been admitted to the so-called "life centers," 636 people are in accommodation centers, and 104 people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

According to the Journal L'Union, tens of thousands of homes were left without water and electricity.

The prefectural authorities also note strong waves averaging 8 meters and intense rain, which "creates significant flood risks across the island.

According to Ouest-France, authorities are expecting wind gusts of up to 250 km/h and river flooding.

A strict isolation regime was announced for the population.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

