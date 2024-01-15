Cyclone Belal hits French island of Réunion, first victim reported

Tropical cyclone Belal hit the French island of Réunion in the Indian Ocean, and the prefecture reported the first victim of the disaster, UNN reports with reference to RMC.

Details

The prefect of Réunion Island reported in his morning situation report on the death of a homeless man in Saint-Gilles during the passage of Cyclone Belal. The man reportedly did not find shelter.

According to the latest information from the authorities, four people have been admitted to the so-called "life centers," 636 people are in accommodation centers, and 104 people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

According to the Journal L'Union, tens of thousands of homes were left without water and electricity.

The prefectural authorities also note strong waves averaging 8 meters and intense rain, which "creates significant flood risks across the island.

According to Ouest-France, authorities are expecting wind gusts of up to 250 km/h and river flooding.

A strict isolation regime was announced for the population.