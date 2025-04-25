Cybercriminals are using the death of the Pope to phish on social media - BILD

The death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday not only shocked believers around the world, but also attracted the attention of fraudsters. Experts are now warning of a wave of cybercrime targeting social media users. This is reported by BILD, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that fraudsters are particularly active in using events such as the death of Pope Francis, as they arouse worldwide interest, and attackers get a wide field for attacks.

Criminals start with disinformation campaigns, which are illustrated with the help of artificial intelligence - for example, fake images. At the same time, they focus primarily on the audience of platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok - the message says.

Thanks to such "traps", users are forced to click on the embedded links in fake posts or start search queries, as a result of which they are redirected to fraudulent sites. The cybersecurity company Check Point has found that these sites are used for data theft or even financial fraud.

On other sites, according to experts, background processes are launched, invisible to the user. In this way, actions on the computer or smartphone are secretly tracked.

During such large-scale events, according to Check Point, high activity of phishing campaigns is regularly recorded. For example, during the coronavirus pandemic, Google registered more than 18 million emails with malware and fraud on the topic of COVID-19 every day.

