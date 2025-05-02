Cyber specialists of the GUR disabled the systems of large Internet providers of the Russian Federation

As a result of DDOS attacks, the servers of "SibSeti" and other Russian Internet providers were overloaded and disabled.

This is reported by sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the eve of "May Day" overloaded the infrastructure and "put down" the servers of Russian providers

(Ukrainian cyber specialists) attacked the infrastructure of large Russian Internet providers, in particular the company "SibSeti", as a result of which thousands of users were left without access to the World Wide Web. - the post reads.

According to sources in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine:

From April 30 to May 2, numerous appeals and complaints from users who cannot use the services of Internet providers are recorded in Russian "media" and public pages.

In particular, as a result of DDOS attacks, the servers of branches of four branches of the company in Siberia, namely in Novosibirsk, Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo and Krasnoyarsk, were overloaded and disabled. - sources claim.

Representatives of Internet providers confirm the fact of a powerful DDOS attack:

fix failures in the "personal account";

mobile application "My Sibseti";

call on users to stop complaining, because in this way the telephone line is also overloaded.

Reference

Telecom operator "Sibseti" ("Sibirskiye Seti") was founded in 2004 and provides services for access to broadband Internet, IP-telephony and digital television. It operates in 39 cities of Siberia.

