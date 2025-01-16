Cut a guy's face because of loud music in the bus: the court sent the suspect to nightly house arrest

A court has placed under nightly house arrest a 53-year-old man suspected of cutting a 17-year-old boy's face with a barber's razor because he was listening to music loudly on a bus. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office informed the UNN journalist about this.

Details

The prosecutor's office said that the Darnytsia District Court of Kyiv had chosen a preventive measure against the suspect.

"Darnytsia District Court (placed the suspect under nightly house arrest - ed.) for 60 days," the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said.

Context

A Kyiv resident cut the face of a 17-year-old boy with a barber's razor because he was listening to music loudly on the bus, and was notified of his suspicion.