Cut a guy's face because of loud music in the bus: the court sent the suspect to nightly house arrest

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123755 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113896 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121922 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123420 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 153329 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107529 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 151162 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104112 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113711 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117079 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
Cut a guy's face because of loud music in the bus: the court sent the suspect to nightly house arrest

Cut a guy's face because of loud music in the bus: the court sent the suspect to nightly house arrest

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41753 views

A 53-year-old Kyiv resident was placed under nightly house arrest for 60 days for assaulting a 17-year-old boy. The suspect cut the teenager's face with a barber's razor because of loud music on the bus.

A court has placed under nightly house arrest a 53-year-old man suspected of cutting a 17-year-old boy's face with a barber's razor because he was listening to music loudly on a bus. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office informed the UNN journalist about this.

Details

The prosecutor's office said that the Darnytsia District Court of Kyiv had chosen a preventive measure against the suspect.

"Darnytsia District Court (placed the suspect under nightly house arrest - ed.) for 60 days," the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said.

Context

A Kyiv resident cut the face of a 17-year-old boy with a barber's razor because he was listening to music loudly on the bus, and was notified of his suspicion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

