Cut a guy's face because of loud music in the bus: the court sent the suspect to nightly house arrest
Kyiv • UNN
A court has placed under nightly house arrest a 53-year-old man suspected of cutting a 17-year-old boy's face with a barber's razor because he was listening to music loudly on a bus. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office informed the UNN journalist about this.
The prosecutor's office said that the Darnytsia District Court of Kyiv had chosen a preventive measure against the suspect.
"Darnytsia District Court (placed the suspect under nightly house arrest - ed.) for 60 days," the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said.
