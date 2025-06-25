Customs Officer Day of Ukraine and World Vitiligo Day: what else is celebrated on June 26 25 June 2025

Today, June 26, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Customs Officer and World Vitiligo Day - a skin pigmentation disorder that causes discoloration, writes UNN.

Day of the Customs Officer of Ukraine

The Day of the Customs Officer of Ukraine is a state professional holiday, which is celebrated annually on June 25. It was officially established in 2020. Previously, from 1991 to 2020, the Day of the Customs Service of Ukraine was celebrated on this day. In 1991, there were 25 customs offices and about 50 checkpoints operating in Ukraine: 29 for road transport, 14 railway, 4 aviation and about 18 water points. Most of these customs offices were located in the south and west of the country.

Today, this holiday is designed to emphasize the importance of the work of customs officers. Their responsibilities include controlling goods imported into the country, as well as seizing prohibited or illegal items. Especially during the war, the role of customs officers has become extremely important.

International Day of the Seafarer

Every year on June 25, the International Day of the Seafarer is celebrated, established in 2010 on the initiative of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is a UN structure. This holiday is designed to express gratitude to all seafarers for their contribution to the global economy and civil society, as well as for the risks and sacrifices they make in their professional activities.

Most of the things we use every day are somehow related to maritime transport. According to IMO estimates, about 90% of world trade is carried out by sea. The profession of a seafarer, despite its danger, has a long history and traditions that are honored to this day.

International Day of the Seafarer is primarily dedicated to employees of the merchant fleet - military sailors have a separate professional holiday. On this day, the UN usually pays attention to pressing issues in the field of navigation. One of the main problems remains piracy, particularly in the waters off the coast of Africa, where ships and their crews still do not have guaranteed protection.

Muslim New Year

The Muslim New Year in 2025 will be celebrated on June 26. This holiday marks the beginning of the new year according to the Islamic lunar calendar and begins in the evening on the eve of the first day of the month of Muharram - June 25. It is sometimes also called the Arab New Year, the Islamic New Year, or the Hijri New Year.

The Muslim New Year is an important event for believers, as it opens a new calendar cycle, which begins with the month of Muharram. Islam, the second largest religion in the world after Christianity, is based on the belief in one God and the recognition of the Prophet Muhammad as His messenger. Historically, this holiday is associated with the Hijra - the migration of the Prophet Muhammad in 622 from Mecca to Yathrib (now Medina), which symbolizes both the physical and spiritual beginning of a new era for Muslims.

The celebration of the Muslim New Year is accompanied by prayers, reflections on spiritual values and honoring the historical heritage.

World Vitiligo Day

On June 25, the world celebrates World Vitiligo Day - a skin disease that causes the appearance of discolored areas on the body. This day is designed to raise awareness about the disease and support people living with this diagnosis.

Vitiligo is a chronic disease in which white spots appear on the skin due to the loss or decrease in the activity of pigment cells - melanocytes. Pigmentation disorders are often triggered by emotional upheavals, endocrine disorders, or other physiological factors. Most often, spots appear on the face, neck, hands and tend to expand and merge with each other.

The disease can manifest itself at any age, but most often occurs in young people under 20 years of age. Vitiligo is not life-threatening, does not cause physical suffering, but often causes psychological discomfort due to changes in appearance. Treatment requires a long time - from several months to several years - and includes both traditional medical approaches and folk methods. However, none of them guarantees complete restoration of pigmentation.

The most important thing is to realize that vitiligo is not contagious or dangerous to overall health. People with this diagnosis need support, acceptance and understanding to reduce psychological stress and maintain inner balance.

Day of the Holy Venerable Martyr Fevronia

On June 25, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of the Holy Martyr Fevronia, whose life became an example of deep faith and spiritual steadfastness. From childhood, she grew up in a monastery in the city of Sivapoli, where her aunt, Abbess Vrienna, was her mentor and spiritual guardian.

The Abbess established a special rule for her: continuous prayers, strict fasting, and daily study of the Holy Scriptures. Over time, Fevronia became not only a model of monastic obedience, but also a teacher for others. One day, a young widow, Eria, a noble pagan, came to her. Under the influence of Fevronia's sincere prayer and spiritual guidance, the woman converted to Christianity and later brought her relatives to the faith.

But Fevronia's faith also attracted the wrath of persecutors. She was subjected to brutal torture, but did not renounce Christ. In the end, the saint gave her life for her faith, becoming a martyr. On the day of her memory, solemn services are held in her monastery. According to the nuns, during the night prayer they saw the image of Fevronia in her place in the temple. Her relics, which are kept in the monastery, are known as a source of numerous miracles and healings.

