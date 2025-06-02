$41.530.00
47.070.27
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 17876 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 50631 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 90625 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 152607 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 175510 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 107672 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226693 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174181 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 122766 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108287 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

In Japan, there is a boom in a healthy lifestyle: men are persistently rejuvenating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Japanese men, aged 20-40, are actively fighting aging. They resort to diets, sports, cosmetic procedures to look younger and have advantages in their careers.

In Japan, there is a boom in a healthy lifestyle: men are persistently rejuvenating

More and more men in Japan are switching to a healthy lifestyle with strict routines in a fierce fight against aging. From one frozen vegetable dish a day to cosmetic procedures, they are expanding the tools to preserve youth and impress with their results. This is reported by UNN with reference to South China Morning Post.

Details

The described trend is becoming widespread and is most popular among men aged 20-40.

In particular, one of them, 33-year-old Aki, believes that a youthful appearance expands various opportunities for people, including romantic ones. It also provides more trust and attention from colleagues and management at work.

The man's obsession with a youthful appearance began ten years ago after a stinging remark from his boss that his thinning hair made him look old. Around the same time, he went through a breakup.

Determined to change the situation, Aki developed a strict anti-aging routine for himself.

He uses sunscreen every day, rain or shine, doesn't smoke, doesn't miss evening walks, exercises regularly, and visits beauty salons for skin care. He also regularly undergoes stomach examinations.

Aki says his skin looks as young as it did 10 years ago. For him, staying young is not just about appearance, but also about taking control of his life.

People have become much kinder to me since my appearance changed. A youthful appearance gives me an advantage in both my career and personal life

 – he said.

Another man, who called himself Anhon, has only one meal a day consisting of frozen vegetables with spices to look young. He has been doing this for five years. In his opinion, appearance can directly affect a person's social status.

He started fighting aging at the age of 19. And has already spent over US$140,000 on cosmetic procedures, fitness, nutrition, fashion and other appearance-related activities.

His daily routine includes regular intake of dietary supplements, anti-hair loss medication, skin care procedures and personal fitness trainer services.

Experts warn of terrible risks of early dementia: shocking diagnosis of a football legend05.05.25, 18:42 • 11549 views

Let us remind you

Earlier it became known that Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against harmful habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

HealthNews of the World
