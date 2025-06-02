In Japan, there is a boom in a healthy lifestyle: men are persistently rejuvenating

More and more men in Japan are switching to a healthy lifestyle with strict routines in a fierce fight against aging. From one frozen vegetable dish a day to cosmetic procedures, they are expanding the tools to preserve youth and impress with their results. This is reported by UNN with reference to South China Morning Post.

The described trend is becoming widespread and is most popular among men aged 20-40.

In particular, one of them, 33-year-old Aki, believes that a youthful appearance expands various opportunities for people, including romantic ones. It also provides more trust and attention from colleagues and management at work.

The man's obsession with a youthful appearance began ten years ago after a stinging remark from his boss that his thinning hair made him look old. Around the same time, he went through a breakup.

Determined to change the situation, Aki developed a strict anti-aging routine for himself.

He uses sunscreen every day, rain or shine, doesn't smoke, doesn't miss evening walks, exercises regularly, and visits beauty salons for skin care. He also regularly undergoes stomach examinations.

Aki says his skin looks as young as it did 10 years ago. For him, staying young is not just about appearance, but also about taking control of his life.

People have become much kinder to me since my appearance changed. A youthful appearance gives me an advantage in both my career and personal life – he said.

Another man, who called himself Anhon, has only one meal a day consisting of frozen vegetables with spices to look young. He has been doing this for five years. In his opinion, appearance can directly affect a person's social status.

He started fighting aging at the age of 19. And has already spent over US$140,000 on cosmetic procedures, fitness, nutrition, fashion and other appearance-related activities.

His daily routine includes regular intake of dietary supplements, anti-hair loss medication, skin care procedures and personal fitness trainer services.

