The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.78/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 0.04 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.78/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.84/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 8:46 AM:

the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.52 and sold for UAH 41.95 in banks;

the euro can be bought for UAH 48.67 and sold for UAH 49.30 in banks;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.63−41.70, and the euro at UAH 49.05 − 49.25;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.76 - 41.80/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.82−48.85/EUR for the euro, respectively.

Addition

The US dollar is rapidly depreciating, heading for its worst half-year performance since 1973. This is due to President Donald Trump's trade and economic policies, which are forcing investors to reconsider their attitude towards the currency.