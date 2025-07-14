$41.820.00
Currency exchange rates on July 14: how the dollar and euro rates changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.78/USD, strengthening it by 0.04 kopecks. The euro exchange rate against the hryvnia is UAH 48.84/EUR.

Currency exchange rates on July 14: how the dollar and euro rates changed

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.78/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 0.04 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.78/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.84/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 8:46 AM:

  • the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.52 and sold for UAH 41.95 in banks;
    • the euro can be bought for UAH 48.67 and sold for UAH 49.30 in banks;
      • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.63−41.70, and the euro at UAH 49.05 − 49.25;
        • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.76 - 41.80/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.82−48.85/EUR for the euro, respectively.

          Addition

          The US dollar is rapidly depreciating, heading for its worst half-year performance since 1973. This is due to President Donald Trump's trade and economic policies, which are forcing investors to reconsider their attitude towards the currency.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          EconomyFinance
          National Bank of Ukraine
          Donald Trump
          Ukraine
          Tesla
