Currency exchange rates as of October 25: the dollar fell slightly, while the euro continues to grow
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.26 UAH/USD, strengthening it by 1 kopeck. The euro is trading at 44.54 UAH, while exchange rates in exchange offices and banks range from 41.10-41.55 for the dollar and 44.50-45.10 for the euro.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2630 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.26 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 44.54 UAH/euro. According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.55 and sold for UAH 41.10 in banks;
- Euros can be bought for 45.10 UAH and sold for 44.50 UAH in banks;
In exchangers:
- The dollar is trading at UAH 41.46 - 41.50;
- euros - for 44.91 - 45.05 UAH.
On the interbank market, the rates are 41.27 - 41.29 UAH/USD for the dollar and 44.58-44.59 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
As of October 1, Ukraine had UAH 788.7 billion of cash in circulation, which is UAH 32.1 billion more than at the beginning of the yearbut UAH 4.4 billion less than in the second quarter. The NBU attributed the decrease in cash to seasonal factors.