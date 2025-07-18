Currency exchange rate on July 18: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8670/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.86/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.45/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.38/zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.08-41.57, the euro at UAH 48.99-48.40, the zloty at UAH 11.60-11.05;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.75, the euro at UAH 48.65-48.85, the zloty at UAH 11.39-11.50;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.73-41.76/USD and UAH 48.36-48.37/euro, respectively.

Most in-demand professions after the war: who employers will be looking for

Addition

The State Customs Service reported that imports of passenger cars to Ukraine increased by 12.5% this year compared to last year's figures, almost a third of them being electric vehicles.