Currency exchange rate on August 14: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5149 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.51 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.64 UAH/EUR.

And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.42 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.75-41.25 UAH, the euro at 48.80-48.10 UAH, and the zloty at 11.50-10.90 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.40-41.48 UAH, the euro at 48.45-48.65 UAH, and the zloty at 11.30-11.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.50-41.53 UAH/USD and 48.57-48.59 UAH/EUR, respectively.

