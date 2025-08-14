Currency exchange rate on August 14: hryvnia devalued

$41.430.02
August 13, 07:25 PM • 12875 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 29027 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 34427 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 36144 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 39845 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 74540 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 77090 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 147887 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66352 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 123821 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"I am not such a dictator": Serbian President Vučić made a statement regarding a second termAugust 13, 08:26 PM • 3584 views
"Coalition of the Resolute": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 3274 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhoto12:06 AM • 5998 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideo01:04 AM • 5564 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 6424 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 147887 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 123821 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 114733 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 125628 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 96678 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Germany
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 23145 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 45799 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 99214 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 115782 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 48554 views
Brent Crude
Cryptocurrency
WhatsApp
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Currency exchange rate on August 14: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.5149/USD, which devalued it by 9 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.64/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.42/PLN.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5149 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.51 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.64 UAH/EUR.

And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.42 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.75-41.25 UAH, the euro at 48.80-48.10 UAH, and the zloty at 11.50-10.90 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.40-41.48 UAH, the euro at 48.45-48.65 UAH, and the zloty at 11.30-11.40 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.50-41.53 UAH/USD and 48.57-48.59 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Naftogaz to receive €500 million from EBRD for gas purchase for the first time under EU guarantee13.08.25, 11:16 • 2560 views

        Addition

        The VR Committee on Budget recommended that the Rada adopt bill No. 13439-3 in the second reading, which provides for a review of the state budget by 36.7 billion. Now it mainly concerns non-military expenditures, in particular, it is proposed to increase expenditures for replenishing the reserve fund of the state budget and for the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine