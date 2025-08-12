Currency exchange rate on August 12: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the dollar at UAH 41.4490/USD, strengthening it by 5 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.19/EUR, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.33/PLN.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.4490/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.44/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.19/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.33/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.70-41.20, the euro at UAH 48.65-48.00, the zloty at UAH 11.47-10.95;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.38-41.45, the euro at UAH 48.20-48.40, the zloty at UAH 11.25-11.36;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.36-41.39/USD and UAH 48.06-48.08/EUR, respectively.
