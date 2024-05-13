Currency exchange rate for May 13: the dollar rose again by 17 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.7206 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 17 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.72 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 42.81 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.95 and sold for UAH 39.50 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.10 and sold for UAH 42.50 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.85-39.95, and the euro at UAH 42.95-43.12.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.51-39.56 for the dollar and UAH 42.63-42.68 for the euro, respectively.



