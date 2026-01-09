$42.720.15
Currency exchange rate: dollar set a historical maximum, euro crossed the 50 UAH mark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar for January 8 at 42.99 hryvnias, which is a historical maximum. At the same time, the euro's value crossed the 50 UAH mark.

Currency exchange rate: dollar set a historical maximum, euro crossed the 50 UAH mark

As of Friday, January 8, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.99 hryvnias per US dollar. On Thursday, the official exchange rate was 42.72 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.17. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.9904 UAH (+27 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 50.1762 UAH (+25 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.9242 UAH (+7 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.65-43.25 UAH, the euro at 49.80-50.52 UAH, the zloty at 11.65-12.25 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.10-43.13 UAH/dollar and 50.29-50.31 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      According to the NBU, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 30.8% in 2025 to $57.3 billion. This is the highest figure in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine