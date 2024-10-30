Currency exchange rate as of October 30: hryvnia depreciates
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.37 UAH/USD, up 5 kopecks. On the interbank market, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.32-41.35, and the euro at UAH 44.64-44.66.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3798 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.37 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 44.60 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.65 and sold for UAH 41.20 at a bank
- Euros can be bought for UAH 45.20 and sold for UAH 44.66 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.49-41.56, and the euro at UAH 45.00-45.15.
- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.32 - 41.35 UAH/USD for the dollar and 44.64-44.66 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
