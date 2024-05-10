Currency exchange rate as of May 10: the dollar rose by 17 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.5518 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 17 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.55 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 42.43 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.84 and sold for UAH 39.35 in banks.

- The euro can be bought for UAH 42.89 and sold for UAH 42.30 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.85-39.95, and the euro at UAH 42.89-43.03.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.66-39.7 for the dollar and UAH 42.70-42.73 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine expects currency liberalization to cost Ukraine about $5-5.5 billion, but considers it a productive investment to facilitate capital flows and economic recovery.