Curfew reduced for Zaporizhzhia and the region: what is known

In Zaporizhzhia and the region, starting March 1, the curfew will last from 00:00 to 05:00. This decision was made by the Regional Defense Council, said Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Regional Defense Council, UNN reports.

We reduced the curfew in Zaporizhzhia city and district. The security situation allows us to do so. The decision has just been made at a meeting of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council - wrote Fedorov on social media.

Therefore, from 01.03.2024, the curfew will start at 24:00 and end at 05:00 in the morning.

Currently, the curfew in the region is in effect from 23.00 to 05.00.

