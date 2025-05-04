Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez has announced that he will attend the 80th Victory Day events in Moscow.

The Cuban leader wrote about this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Cuba will be present in Red Square on May 9. It is an honor. - wrote Miguel Díaz-Canel.

This is not Bermúdez's first visit to Moscow on May 9. In 2024, he participated in events organized by the Russian authorities and personally met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Addendum

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not come to Moscow to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II. According to Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, India will still be represented at this event, but "at a different level".

Leaders of European countries warned Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic about the consequences of his possible trip to Moscow on May 9 to the military parade organized by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Fico promised to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9, despite EU warnings