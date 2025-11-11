Cristiano Ronaldo announced: the next World Cup will be his last

$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 7842 views
01:20 PM • 7842 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15598 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15671 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 16629 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 21982 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24151 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27467 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64339 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76471 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Popular news
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a dayNovember 11, 05:15 AM • 8916 views
ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to UkraineNovember 11, 05:44 AM • 10572 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 13778 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14167 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9524 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
02:28 PM • 4270 views
02:28 PM • 4270 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9630 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 15598 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
12:30 PM • 15671 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 78667 views
Cristiano Ronaldo announced: the next World Cup will be his last

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced that the 2026 World Cup will be the last of his career. The footballer, who will be 41 years old, confirmed this during his speech at the TOURISE tourism forum in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced: the next World Cup will be his last

Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced that the 2026 World Cup will be the last in his career. The footballer admitted that at 41, it's time to enjoy the game, not think about new tournaments. This is reported by the publication MundoDeportivo, writes UNN.

Details

During his speech at the TOURISE tourism forum in Saudi Arabia, the Al-Nassr club player confirmed that the championship, which will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the USA in 2026, will be the final stage of his participation in world championships.

Messi dreams of defending his title at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite his age and physical condition28.10.25, 10:18 • 2713 views

Of course, it's true, because I'll be 41, and I think in these big competitions I don't know... As I said, I'm enjoying this moment 

– said Ronaldo.

The Portuguese, who has been playing in World Cups since 2006, when the tournament was held in Germany, jokingly commented on his words about a possible retirement from football.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history08.10.25, 10:42 • 59700 views

This (in ten years – ed.) means "soon" to me. People think that when I talk about retiring soon, it means in six months or a year. I'm joking! 

– said Ronaldo.

Despite his age, he assured that he feels in excellent physical shape and does not plan to stop.

In football, I try to enjoy goals. As you know, I'm 40 years old, and I'm trying to enjoy the moment and keep moving forward. My body is in good shape, I think. As for my game for the national team, I score goals and help the team. I want to win titles. This is my life 

– emphasized the Portuguese.

Ronaldo continues to play at a high level, approaching a historic milestone – 1000 official goals for clubs and the national team.

Ronaldo sets new record, becoming top scorer in World Cup qualifiers15.10.25, 05:37 • 3751 view

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo