Cristiano Ronaldo announced: the next World Cup will be his last

Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced that the 2026 World Cup will be the last in his career. The footballer admitted that at 41, it's time to enjoy the game, not think about new tournaments. This is reported by the publication MundoDeportivo, writes UNN.

Details

During his speech at the TOURISE tourism forum in Saudi Arabia, the Al-Nassr club player confirmed that the championship, which will be held in Canada, Mexico, and the USA in 2026, will be the final stage of his participation in world championships.

Of course, it's true, because I'll be 41, and I think in these big competitions I don't know... As I said, I'm enjoying this moment – said Ronaldo.

The Portuguese, who has been playing in World Cups since 2006, when the tournament was held in Germany, jokingly commented on his words about a possible retirement from football.

This (in ten years – ed.) means "soon" to me. People think that when I talk about retiring soon, it means in six months or a year. I'm joking! – said Ronaldo.

Despite his age, he assured that he feels in excellent physical shape and does not plan to stop.

In football, I try to enjoy goals. As you know, I'm 40 years old, and I'm trying to enjoy the moment and keep moving forward. My body is in good shape, I think. As for my game for the national team, I score goals and help the team. I want to win titles. This is my life – emphasized the Portuguese.

Ronaldo continues to play at a high level, approaching a historic milestone – 1000 official goals for clubs and the national team.

