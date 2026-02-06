Crisis at Al-Nassr: Ronaldo dissatisfied with the league and may terminate his contract early

The future of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Arabian championship remains uncertain amid growing tensions surrounding his continued cooperation with Al-Nassr. This was reported by UNN with reference to Fichajes.

According to the publication, the absence of the Portuguese in one of Al-Nassr's recent matches became a key signal. According to information from the player's close circle, it is not about physical problems, but about Ronaldo's principled position, who is openly dissatisfied with the internal processes in the league. At the center of the conflict is the Public Investment Fund, a state fund that controls the country's leading clubs. Ronaldo believes that the declared balance of power in the championship has been violated, and his team is gradually losing support in favor of competitors. The transfer of Karim Benzema, which significantly strengthened one of the main rival clubs, caused particular outrage among the Portuguese. Ronaldo's camp is convinced that Al-Nassr is no longer a priority project in the strategy for the development of Saudi football.

The footballer himself, who has become a symbol of the league's global expansion, feels that his influence and ambitions are no longer being taken into account. Against this background, the option of an early end to his Saudi career is being increasingly discussed. Despite a record contract, for Ronaldo, sporting challenges, a competitive environment, and the fight for trophies remain key. European clubs are closely monitoring the situation, and the scenario of a return to Sporting Lisbon looks the most prominent.

It should be noted that Ronaldo's career began with the white-greens, and a possible return would have not only sporting but also deep symbolic significance. So far, neither side has officially confirmed the termination of the contract.

