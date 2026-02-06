$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 436 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 2984 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 4024 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 6648 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 8658 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 19470 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16347 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19217 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 61130 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 53499 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Crisis at Al-Nassr: Ronaldo dissatisfied with the league and may terminate his contract early

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Cristiano Ronaldo is dissatisfied with the internal processes in the Saudi Arabian league and believes his team is losing support. The option of an early end to his career in Saudi Arabia is being discussed.

Crisis at Al-Nassr: Ronaldo dissatisfied with the league and may terminate his contract early

The future of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Arabian championship remains uncertain amid growing tensions surrounding his continued cooperation with Al-Nassr. This was reported by UNN with reference to Fichajes.

According to the publication, the absence of the Portuguese in one of Al-Nassr's recent matches became a key signal. According to information from the player's close circle, it is not about physical problems, but about Ronaldo's principled position, who is openly dissatisfied with the internal processes in the league. At the center of the conflict is the Public Investment Fund, a state fund that controls the country's leading clubs. Ronaldo believes that the declared balance of power in the championship has been violated, and his team is gradually losing support in favor of competitors. The transfer of Karim Benzema, which significantly strengthened one of the main rival clubs, caused particular outrage among the Portuguese. Ronaldo's camp is convinced that Al-Nassr is no longer a priority project in the strategy for the development of Saudi football.

The footballer himself, who has become a symbol of the league's global expansion, feels that his influence and ambitions are no longer being taken into account. Against this background, the option of an early end to his Saudi career is being increasingly discussed. Despite a record contract, for Ronaldo, sporting challenges, a competitive environment, and the fight for trophies remain key. European clubs are closely monitoring the situation, and the scenario of a return to Sporting Lisbon looks the most prominent.

It should be noted that Ronaldo's career began with the white-greens, and a possible return would have not only sporting but also deep symbolic significance. So far, neither side has officially confirmed the termination of the contract.

How Ronaldo celebrated his 41st birthday: Al-Nassr masseurs arranged a touching greeting05.02.26, 18:31 • 3466 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal