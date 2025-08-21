The governor appointed by Russia, Razvozhaev, reported that fire extinguishing drills were being conducted, according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, informs UNN.

The source of the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" reported an arrival at Cape Chersonesos in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

It is stated that at night "there was an attack on a GRU military unit". The location is "in the area of the "Yuzhny" airfield."

After this, the Russian military demanded that the Russian governor Razvozhaev write a fairy tale about the alleged conduct of "exercises for practical fire extinguishing and emergency response in conditions close to combat." - writes Crimean Wind

Nevertheless, the consequences of the attack are currently unknown. As Crimean Wind writes, the data is "being clarified."

