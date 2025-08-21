Crimean Wind: In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, there was an arrival at the deployment site of a Russian military unit

$41.380.02
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 10759 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 18803 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 46776 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 129342 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 63193 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 108087 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 274883 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 85250 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 78711 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk directionVideoAugust 20, 11:57 PM • 14080 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISWAugust 21, 12:59 AM • 34606 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and LutskAugust 21, 01:48 AM • 39654 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 36642 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA05:21 AM • 19689 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 57694 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Mukachevo
Lviv
Europe
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 35081 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 31906 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 32801 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 61590 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 72010 views
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Crimean Wind: In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, there was an arrival at the deployment site of a Russian military unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

In Sevastopol, at Cape Chersonesos, there was an arrival at a GRU military unit near the "Pivdenny" airfield. The governor appointed by Russia, Razvozhayev, announced "firefighting exercises."

Crimean Wind: In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, there was an arrival at the deployment site of a Russian military unit

The governor appointed by Russia, Razvozhaev, reported that fire extinguishing drills were being conducted, according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, informs UNN.

Details

The source of the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" reported an arrival at Cape Chersonesos in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea.

It is stated that at night "there was an attack on a GRU military unit". The location is "in the area of the "Yuzhny" airfield."

After this, the Russian military demanded that the Russian governor Razvozhaev write a fairy tale about the alleged conduct of "exercises for practical fire extinguishing and emergency response in conditions close to combat."

- writes Crimean Wind

Nevertheless, the consequences of the attack are currently unknown. As Crimean Wind writes, the data is "being clarified."

Recall

A new wave of filtration measures has begun in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Trump emphasized that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to regain Crimea and join NATO.

