Crime in Kyiv pre-trial detention center: after the death of a detainee, both prisoners and detention center employees will be held accountable in court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The investigation into the death of a detainee in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center has been completed. Indictments have been sent to court against 14 people, including 9 employees of the detention center and 5 prisoners, including the "overseer."

Crime in Kyiv pre-trial detention center: after the death of a detainee, both prisoners and detention center employees will be held accountable in court

The pre-trial investigation into the death of a detainee in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center has been completed. 14 suspects are involved in the proceedings, and the case has been sent to court. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center has been completed. Indictments have been sent to court. They concern 14 people, including:

  • 9 employees of the State Institution "Kyiv Pre-trial Detention Center";
    • 5 prisoners;
      • the so-called "overseer".

        Reference

        According to the materials of the pre-trial investigation, a conflict arose between the detainees in December 2024.

        The "overseer" together with other accused prisoners inflicted numerous bodily injuries on the victim. The detainee subsequently died as a result of the beating.

        The investigation also established that the institution's employees, knowing about the beating and understanding the violations committed on their part, tried to conceal the crime. They forged documents about the victim's health and placed him in a solitary confinement cell, allegedly for violating the regime.

        The victim did not receive timely medical care. This led to a sharp deterioration in his health. Only the next day the prisoner was taken to the hospital, where he died

        - reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

        Recall

        Employees of the Poltava pre-trial detention center abused prisoners who refused to cooperate with the institution's administration or complained about the actions of employees. They were tied to the bed and left without food and the opportunity to use the toilet.

        The head of pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, who organized the torture of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, has been заочно notified of suspicion.

        "In pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, a system of repressive treatment of detained citizens of Ukraine, including civilians, was organized. Among the victims is the well-known Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna," the Office of the Prosecutor General informed.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Prosecutor General of Ukraine
        Poltava
        Kyiv