Creation of a department for unfriendly countries in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Tykhyi told what it will do

The newly established department of unfriendly countries within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will deal with countering all those who assist Russia's war against Ukraine. This was announced by the MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

To all unfriendly countries listening to this, I want to confirm that such a department will be part of the MFA structure. Its primary focus will be countering all those who, again, assist Russia's war against Ukraine. This is the key, if you ask about criteria, the key criterion – only those who directly assist Russia in its war against Ukraine. These are regimes like Belarus, North Korea, but this is just an example, because, of course, the list of these countries can be wider. It will be determined separately who gets on this list. In general, the department falls under the vertical of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia. - said Tykhyi.

He noted that the creation of the department corresponds to the realities of the war in which Ukraine finds itself.

This is part of Minister Sybiha's broader policy. I have already said that his firm position is that all these regimes that help Russia wage war must be pursued everywhere – through diplomatic, sanctions, and political means. That is, we will not leave them a place to live peacefully on this planet, helping Russia kill people in Ukraine; there will be consequences for this. - added Tykhyi.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha signed an order on reforming the structure of the agency. The changes include the creation of new departments and administrations that correspond to the realities of war and international diplomatic practices.