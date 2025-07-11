Creation of a department for unfriendly countries in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Tykhyi told what it will do

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2440 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 18031 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 25608 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 36083 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 46359 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 48163 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 44992 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36366 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27424 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.9m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 91707 views
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATOJuly 11, 06:05 AM • 19854 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 54920 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 46402 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 20693 views
Publications
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2440 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 92173 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 121839 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 158127 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 164274 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 21045 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 46734 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 46820 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 187906 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 314155 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Creation of a department for unfriendly countries in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Tykhyi told what it will do

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has created a department for unfriendly countries to counter those who help Russia in the war. It will deal with diplomatic, sanction, and political measures against regimes such as Belarus and North Korea.

Creation of a department for unfriendly countries in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Tykhyi told what it will do

The newly established department of unfriendly countries within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will deal with countering all those who assist Russia's war against Ukraine. This was announced by the MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

To all unfriendly countries listening to this, I want to confirm that such a department will be part of the MFA structure. Its primary focus will be countering all those who, again, assist Russia's war against Ukraine. This is the key, if you ask about criteria, the key criterion – only those who directly assist Russia in its war against Ukraine. These are regimes like Belarus, North Korea, but this is just an example, because, of course, the list of these countries can be wider. It will be determined separately who gets on this list. In general, the department falls under the vertical of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia.

- said Tykhyi.

He noted that the creation of the department corresponds to the realities of the war in which Ukraine finds itself.

This is part of Minister Sybiha's broader policy. I have already said that his firm position is that all these regimes that help Russia wage war must be pursued everywhere – through diplomatic, sanctions, and political means. That is, we will not leave them a place to live peacefully on this planet, helping Russia kill people in Ukraine; there will be consequences for this.

- added Tykhyi.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha signed an order on reforming the structure of the agency. The changes include the creation of new departments and administrations that correspond to the realities of war and international diplomatic practices.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Sergiy Kyslytsya
North Korea
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9