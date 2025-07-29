Crashed into a house and damaged a car: an unknown drone fell in Minsk after being affected by electronic warfare

On the night of July 29, an unknown unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the territory of Minsk. This was reported by the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

The drone was detected at 2 a.m. by the air defense forces of the Belarusian army. As a result of electronic warfare measures, the UAV fell near house 72 on Matusevich Street in Minsk. There were no casualties.

At the same time, as reported by local residents to Belarusian media, the downed drone first crashed into a residential building, and then fell onto a parked car and exploded.

Recall

On July 28, an unknown drone crossed the airspace of Lithuania from Belarus, it was spotted at an altitude of about 200 meters near Vilnius.

This is not the first case of drones invading Lithuanian airspace from Belarus – on July 16, it became known about the downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle. It was found 4 km from the Lithuanian-Belarusian border.