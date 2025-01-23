The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections and COVID-19 is rapidly increasing in the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.

According to the Center, about 10,000 cases have been reported over the past week. The total number of coronavirus cases increased by 85% compared to the previous week.

"Against the backdrop of a shortage of medicines in Crimean pharmacies, the situation looks even more threatening. People complain that it is almost impossible to find even basic medicines to treat their symptoms. This exacerbates the humanitarian crisis that has been going on for years," the statement said.

When the civilized world has already overcome the consequences of the pandemic, it still remains a big problem in the temporarily occupied territories. The lack of adequate access to medical supplies and resources endangers the lives and health of local residents, the Center summarized.

