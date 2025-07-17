Covered up the embezzlement of night vision devices worth almost UAH 4 million: the commander of a military unit was served with a notice of suspicion

In Dnipro, the commander of one of the military units was notified of suspicion because he covered up a subordinate who appropriated 24 night vision devices. The official knew about the crime but did not inform law enforcement and did not stop the illegal actions, which caused damage to the state of over UAH 3.8 million.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the commander of one of the military units in Dnipro knew for certain that his subordinate – the head of logistics – had committed the appropriation of military property, namely 24 night vision devices. At the same time, the official did not take any measures to stop the crime and did not inform the relevant law enforcement agencies about it. - the post says.

Prosecutors added that as a result of his inaction, "the state suffered losses of over UAH 3.8 million."

Prosecutors of the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Sphere of Defense of the Eastern Region notified the commander of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Paid almost UAH 2 million for land they did not use: the head of the municipal choir "Kyiv" is suspected of causing damage to the capital