Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15

Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv plans to consider on October 15 a petition for the application of a preventive measure and removal from office of Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot, who is suspected of embezzling over UAH 6.6 million in budget funds. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The prosecutor's office reported that the consideration of the petition for the removal of the Vyshhorod mayor from office and the election of a preventive measure for him is scheduled for October 15 at 3:00 p.m. in the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv.

Context

On October 7, Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot and the director of the contracting organization were notified of suspicion of embezzling over UAH 6.6 million in budget funds.

Recall

Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot is not the first time he has attracted the attention of law enforcement officers.

In 2023, the police opened a criminal case against Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot on suspicion of illegal disposal of budget funds, conducting procurement with procedural violations, and, probably, distributing humanitarian aid received from abroad under the guise of personal charity.

In 2016, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the prosecutor's office, detained him on suspicion of bribery.

It was about receiving an illegal remuneration of 300 thousand euros from a development company. However, the case fell apart in court because the main witness refused to testify, and the documents of the construction company were fictitious.