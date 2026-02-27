Court remanded the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, Kompanichenko, in custody

The court chose a pre-trial measure for the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanichenko, in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 6.9 million. This was reported by "Radio Svoboda", as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Kompanichenko himself and his lawyers refused to comment.

Addition

The Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr region were notified of suspicion. They are accused of abuse of power and providing undue benefits in a case involving the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion during the construction of aircraft shelters.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU department in one of the country's regions were detained "red-handed" in a corruption case during the construction of aircraft shelters – USD 320,000 was seized.