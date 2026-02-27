Court remanded the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, Kompanichenko, in custody

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11775 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 15363 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 26504 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 43991 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 40301 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 36770 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 31843 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 51448 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22786 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 112615 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.7m/s
69%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Maduro demands closure of drug trafficking case due to blocked funds for lawyersFebruary 27, 04:18 AM • 11728 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 20445 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 20865 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 17333 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 12533 views
Publications
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 5796 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11786 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 15378 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 40309 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 51453 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 20675 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 18157 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 48906 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 58545 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 60778 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system

Court remanded the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, Kompanichenko, in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

The court chose a pre-trial measure for Volodymyr Kompanichenko, the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, in the form of detention for 60 days. He is accused of abuse of power and providing undue benefits in a case involving the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion.

Court remanded the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, Kompanichenko, in custody

The court chose a pre-trial measure for the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanichenko, in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 6.9 million. This was reported by "Radio Svoboda", as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Kompanichenko himself and his lawyers refused to comment.

Addition

The Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr region were notified of suspicion. They are accused of abuse of power and providing undue benefits in a case involving the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion during the construction of aircraft shelters.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU department in one of the country's regions were detained "red-handed" in a corruption case during the construction of aircraft shelters – USD 320,000 was seized.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Radio Liberty
Ruslan Kravchenko
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine