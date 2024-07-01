Court of Appeal revokes the right of the UOC (MP) to use the land where the cathedral is located in Ternopil

$41.340.03
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Court of Appeal revokes the right of the UOC (MP) to use the land where the cathedral is located in Ternopil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22693 views

The Court of Appeal revoked the right of use of the land plot for the Ternopil Diocese of the UOC (MP), where the Cathedral is located, overturning a previous court decision that returned the land to the UOC (MP).

Court of Appeal revokes the right of the UOC (MP) to use the land where the cathedral is located in Ternopil

The Court of Appeal has canceled the right of permanent use of the UOC-MP diocese of a land plot in Ternopil, where the Cathedral of Faith, Hope, Love and their mother Sophia is located. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court ruling.

Details 

According to the document , the Western Commercial Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the Ternopil Commercial Court of December 22, 2023, by which the UOC-MP was returned to the use of the land plot.

"To dismiss in full the claim of the Department of the Ternopil Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to the Ternopil City Council to invalidate the decision of the extraordinary twenty-fourth session of the Ternopil City Council No. 8 / p24/02 of 17.04.2023 "On the termination of the right of the Department of the Ternopil Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to permanently use the land at 1 Yevhen Konovalets Street"

 , the court ruling reads.

The judges also decided to collect a court fee of UAH 4,542 from the administration of the Ternopil Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in favor of the Ternopil City Council.

Anti - Ukrainian literature found in the network of church shops of the UOC-MP-SBU04.06.24, 16:10 • 23902 views

Addendum

The litigation began with a decision of the Ternopil City Council. Last year in April, it banned the clergy of the Ternopil Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate from using this land plot.

However, the diocese of the UOC-MP did not agree with the decision of the city council and filed a lawsuit with the Economic Court of Ternopil Oblast to cancel the ban on land use.

In December 2023, Judge Nadiia Andrusyk of the Ternopil Economic Court renewed the permission of the Moscow Patriarchate to use the land under the church in Ternopil.

In turn, the city council filed an appeal. It was considered by the Western Commercial Court of Appeal. It was the court that overturned the decision of the Ternopil Commercial Court of December 22, 2023.

Recall

In Chernihiv, museum workers had to restore the 11th-century Transfiguration Cathedral, which was used by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate until 2023.

UOC-MP cleric who justified Russian aggression to be tried in Khmelnytsky region20.05.24, 16:48 • 22903 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
