Court of Appeal revokes the right of the UOC (MP) to use the land where the cathedral is located in Ternopil
Kyiv • UNN
The Court of Appeal revoked the right of use of the land plot for the Ternopil Diocese of the UOC (MP), where the Cathedral is located, overturning a previous court decision that returned the land to the UOC (MP).
The Court of Appeal has canceled the right of permanent use of the UOC-MP diocese of a land plot in Ternopil, where the Cathedral of Faith, Hope, Love and their mother Sophia is located. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court ruling.
Details
According to the document , the Western Commercial Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the Ternopil Commercial Court of December 22, 2023, by which the UOC-MP was returned to the use of the land plot.
"To dismiss in full the claim of the Department of the Ternopil Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to the Ternopil City Council to invalidate the decision of the extraordinary twenty-fourth session of the Ternopil City Council No. 8 / p24/02 of 17.04.2023 "On the termination of the right of the Department of the Ternopil Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to permanently use the land at 1 Yevhen Konovalets Street"
The judges also decided to collect a court fee of UAH 4,542 from the administration of the Ternopil Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in favor of the Ternopil City Council.
Anti - Ukrainian literature found in the network of church shops of the UOC-MP-SBU04.06.24, 16:10 • 23902 views
Addendum
The litigation began with a decision of the Ternopil City Council. Last year in April, it banned the clergy of the Ternopil Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate from using this land plot.
However, the diocese of the UOC-MP did not agree with the decision of the city council and filed a lawsuit with the Economic Court of Ternopil Oblast to cancel the ban on land use.
In December 2023, Judge Nadiia Andrusyk of the Ternopil Economic Court renewed the permission of the Moscow Patriarchate to use the land under the church in Ternopil.
In turn, the city council filed an appeal. It was considered by the Western Commercial Court of Appeal. It was the court that overturned the decision of the Ternopil Commercial Court of December 22, 2023.
Recall
In Chernihiv, museum workers had to restore the 11th-century Transfiguration Cathedral, which was used by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate until 2023.
UOC-MP cleric who justified Russian aggression to be tried in Khmelnytsky region20.05.24, 16:48 • 22903 views