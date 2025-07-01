Court leaves former head of Ministry of Regional Development's advisor Horbatyuk in custody

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court left the advisor to the former Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Maksym Horbatiuk, in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 25 million. UNN reports this with reference to the court.

Following the review, the panel of judges of the AAC HACC dismissed the appeals of the defense and prosecution, and affirmed the decision of the investigating judge of the HACC. The decision became legally effective from the moment of its announcement and is not subject to cassation appeal. - the message says.

According to the pre-trial investigation body, the specified person is suspected of committing a criminal offense provided for by Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addition

The HACC partially satisfied the NABU detective's request and took into custody the former advisor to the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, Maksym Horbatiuk, with an alternative bail of UAH 25 million.

The SAP and NABU exposed a corrupt scheme in the construction sector involving top officials of the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories, which could have caused over UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.