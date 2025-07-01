Court leaves former head of Ministry of Regional Development's advisor Horbatyuk in custody

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 2752 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 10191 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43177 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 32025 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 45148 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 117978 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 122471 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 58332 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 115360 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 176377 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+21°
6.3m/s
46%
748mm
Popular news
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hitJuly 1, 05:50 AM • 68260 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 72775 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealedJuly 1, 08:02 AM • 33175 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 30691 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 22923 views
Publications
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 3159 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43177 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 117978 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025July 1, 05:50 AM • 122471 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 126002 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 22961 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 30721 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 72814 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 122943 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 123784 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Court leaves former head of Ministry of Regional Development's advisor Horbatyuk in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 523 views

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC upheld the ruling regarding Maksym Horbatyuk, an advisor to the former Minister of Community Development. He is suspected of abuse of power.

Court leaves former head of Ministry of Regional Development's advisor Horbatyuk in custody

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court left the advisor to the former Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Maksym Horbatiuk, in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 25 million. UNN reports this with reference to the court.

Following the review, the panel of judges of the AAC HACC dismissed the appeals of the defense and prosecution, and affirmed the decision of the investigating judge of the HACC. The decision became legally effective from the moment of its announcement and is not subject to cassation appeal.

- the message says.

According to the pre-trial investigation body, the specified person is suspected of committing a criminal offense provided for by Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addition

The HACC partially satisfied the NABU detective's request and took into custody the former advisor to the head of the Ministry of Regional Development, Maksym Horbatiuk, with an alternative bail of UAH 25 million.

The SAP and NABU exposed a corrupt scheme in the construction sector involving top officials of the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories, which could have caused over UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9