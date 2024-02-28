Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest and reduces bail to UAH 2.4 billion

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 30464 views

01:12 PM • 112363 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71434 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 277290 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235624 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191894 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 231209 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251596 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157599 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372146 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 46545 views

01:12 PM • 112363 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 277290 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 213807 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235624 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20507 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28587 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28464 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70310 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 77426 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest and reduces bail to UAH 2.4 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96436 views

The court extended Kolomoisky's arrest until April 25, reduced his bail to UAH 2.4 billion, and ordered a medical examination of the businessman.

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest and reduces bail to UAH 2.4 billion

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of Ihor Kolomoiskyi until April 25 and reduced his bail to UAH 2.4 billion. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to his lawyer Oleksandr Lysak, UNN reports.

Lysak said that Kolomoisky would not post bail. The lawyers also asked for an immediate medical examination for the businessman.

The detention was extended for two months until April 25. The bail was reduced to UAH 2.4 billion. Igor Valerievich will not post bail. The court also made a separate ruling. It ordered the prosecutor to conduct a proper medical examination. He assigned this responsibility to the prosecutor. Immediately

- said the lawyer.

Addendum

On December 21, 2023, Kolomoisky's bail was reduced from UAH 3 billion 891 million to UAH 2 billion 650 million.

On January 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody until March 2 with bail set at UAH 2.65 billion.

Ihor Kolomoisky was served with several suspicions. One of them is for fraud and legalization of the proceeds of crime.

The businessman also received suspicion under three articles in the case of misappropriation of UAH 5.8 billion between 2013 and 2014.

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has extended the term of the pre-trial investigation in the case of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky until March 2.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsKyivCrimes and emergencies
Suspilne
Kyiv
