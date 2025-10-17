Court extends arrest of NABU detective Magamedrasulov
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv's Pechersk District Court extended the detention of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father until December 15. The pre-trial investigation in this case was also extended until January 21 next year.
The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the detention of Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who is suspected of aiding Russia. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
The prosecutor's office reported that the court extended the NABU detective's arrest until December 15. His father's detention was also extended.
Addition
The Pecherskyi District Court extended the pre-trial investigation in the case of Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and his father Sentyabr until January 21 next year.
On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding Russia.
The next day, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody.
The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov does not correspond to reality. The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen do not correspond to reality.
Recently, new evidence was released in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov.