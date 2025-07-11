Court chose pre-trial detention for ex-Kyiv City Council secretary Bondarenko

The Pecherskyi Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure for the former secretary of the Kyiv City Council – ex-advisor and deputy of the Kyiv City Mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko – in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. This was reported by UNN with reference to the spokeswoman of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Iryna Vynokurova.

Details

Volodymyr Bondarenko was chosen a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest until September 9 – without wearing an electronic bracelet. The suspect must also surrender his passports to prevent him from leaving the country.

Recall

On July 10, law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the former secretary of the Kyiv City Council – ex-advisor and deputy of the Kyiv City Mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko. He is suspected of groundlessly accruing salary to an employee of the city council apparatus and assisting in evading military service.

For reference

From 2020 to 2025, Bondarenko worked as deputy mayor of Kyiv – secretary of the Kyiv City Council, and was also a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the 9th convocation.

In April of this year, Bondarenko submitted a statement on the early termination of his powers as secretary of the Kyiv City Council, which was supported by the Kyiv City Council. Prior to this, Bondarenko was attempted to be dismissed by secret ballot due to his involvement in Komarnytskyi's land case.

In May 2017, journalists from "Skhemy" published an investigation, which stated that Bondarenko had a fake bachelor's degree from Lviv University named after Franko and on the basis of this received a specialist degree from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.