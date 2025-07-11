Court chose pre-trial detention for ex-Kyiv City Council secretary Bondarenko

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2354 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 17963 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 25571 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 36046 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 46325 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 48147 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 44983 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36365 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27424 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 25671 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.9m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 91707 views
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATOJuly 11, 06:05 AM • 19854 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 54920 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 46402 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 20693 views
Publications
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 2354 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 92119 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 121808 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 158100 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 164249 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 21000 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 46689 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 46808 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 187896 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 314144 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Court chose pre-trial detention for ex-Kyiv City Council secretary Bondarenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

Kyiv's Pechersk Court chose a round-the-clock house arrest until September 9 as a pre-trial detention measure for Volodymyr Bondarenko, former secretary of the Kyiv City Council. He was also ordered to surrender his passports to prevent him from leaving the country.

Court chose pre-trial detention for ex-Kyiv City Council secretary Bondarenko

The Pecherskyi Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure for the former secretary of the Kyiv City Council – ex-advisor and deputy of the Kyiv City Mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko – in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. This was reported by UNN with reference to the spokeswoman of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Iryna Vynokurova.

Details

Volodymyr Bondarenko was chosen a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest until September 9 – without wearing an electronic bracelet. The suspect must also surrender his passports to prevent him from leaving the country.

Recall

On July 10, law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the former secretary of the Kyiv City Council – ex-advisor and deputy of the Kyiv City Mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko. He is suspected of groundlessly accruing salary to an employee of the city council apparatus and assisting in evading military service.

For reference

From 2020 to 2025, Bondarenko worked as deputy mayor of Kyiv – secretary of the Kyiv City Council, and was also a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the 9th convocation.

In April of this year,  Bondarenko submitted a statement on the early termination of his powers as secretary of the Kyiv City Council, which was supported by the Kyiv City Council. Prior to this, Bondarenko was attempted to be dismissed by secret ballot due to his involvement in Komarnytskyi's land case.

In May 2017, journalists from "Skhemy" published an investigation, which stated that Bondarenko had a fake bachelor's degree from Lviv University named after Franko and on the basis of this received a specialist degree from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv City Council
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9