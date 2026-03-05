Court can change the amount of alimony - Ministry of Justice explained what is taken into account

The amount of child support can be changed by a court decision in case of a change in the life circumstances of the parents or the child itself. This was stated by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The agency reminds that every child has the right to an adequate standard of living that ensures their physical, mental, spiritual, and social development. Parents have equal rights and obligations regarding the child, regardless of whether they were married.

At the same time, divorce or living separately does not relieve one of the obligation to support the child until they reach adulthood. The issue of alimony payment can be resolved both voluntarily and through court proceedings.

The Ministry of Justice notes that the court can change the amount of alimony - both upwards and downwards - at the suit of the payer or recipient of the funds.

The amount of alimony may subsequently be reduced or increased by a court decision in the event of a change in financial or family status, deterioration or improvement of the health of one of the parents, or in other cases - explained the ministry.

In addition, the law allows for changing the method of alimony collection. Such a decision is also made by the court at the suit of the recipient of the funds.

The Ministry of Justice clarifies that when determining the amount of alimony, the court takes into account various circumstances, including the financial situation of the parties, the health of the parents and the child, as well as other important factors.

