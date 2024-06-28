Court bans Zhytomyr resident from driving for more than 56 years: why
A 29-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region was banned from driving for 56 years and 6 months after being found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs seven times since the beginning of 2023.
The court punished a resident of Zhytomyr region for systematic driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and ruled to ban him from driving for more than 56 years, UNN reports, citing the police of Rivne region.
The 29-year-old offender was stopped by police in April this year. Law enforcement officers detected signs of drug intoxication, but he refused to be tested. Administrative materials were drawn up against the man under Part 3 of Article 130, Part 5 of Article 126 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and sent to court.
It turned out that the offender had been found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs seven times since the beginning of 2023 and until now.
Recently, the court sentenced him to 15 days of administrative arrest for the offense with a 10-year driving ban.
In addition, based on Art. 30 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, the judge added to this term the unexpired terms of imprisonment under previous court decisions, which totaled 56 years, 6 months, and 14 days.
The decision may be appealed to the Rivne Court of Appeal within 10 days from the date of its issuance.