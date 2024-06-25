A one-year-old child was injured in an accident in Kyiv region

On June 24, in the village of Hlevakha, Kyiv region, two cars collided, injuring a 26-year-old woman and her one-year-old child. UNN reported this with reference to the regional police.

Details

The accident occurred on June 24, around 4 p.m., in the village of Glevakha. According to preliminary data, the driver of a Daihatsu failed to give way to a Volkswagen, resulting in a collision.

The passengers of the Volkswagen, a 26-year-old woman and her one-year-old child, were injured. They were taken to the hospital.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident (Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

